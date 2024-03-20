$20,000 Mega Millions winner in CT; jackpot hits $977 million

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, but there was a $20,000 Mega Millions winner in Connecticut.

The winning numbers were 24-46-49-62-66 and the Mega Ball was 7. The Megaplier was X2.

The $20,000 winner matched four numbers and the MegaBall. It also had the Megaplier. No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Friday night at 11 p.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The jackpot is estimated at $977 million, which has a cash option of $461 million.

This is the sixth time in the nearly 22 years the game has been played that the jackpot has reached this level, according to Mega Millions.

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

$1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023 – 1 ticket in Florida $1.537 billion - Oct. 23, 2018 – 1 ticket in South Carolina $1.348 billion - Jan. 13, 2023 – 1 ticket in Maine $1.337 billion - July 29, 2022 – 1 ticket in Illinois $1.050 billion - Jan. 22, 2021 – 1 ticket in -Michigan $977 million (estimate) March 22, 2024 $656 million – March 30, 2012 – 3 tickets in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million – Dec. 17, 2013 – two tickets in California and Georgia $543 million – July 24, 2018 – 1 ticket in California $536 million – July 8, 2016 - 1 ticket in Indiana