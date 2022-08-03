26-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run in Fairfield: Police

A 26-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash in Fairfield Tuesday night and police have arrested a suspect who they said left the scene.

Police said they received several 911 call around 7:18 p.m. about a crash involving a motorcycle on Kings Highway East, near Jennings Road, and witnesses said the motorcyclist, a 26-year-old Fairfield man, was unconscious and the other vehicle had fled the scene.

Police said, according to a preliminary investigation, the motorcyclist was going west on Kings Highway East near Jennings Road when the driver of a dark colored Honda Pilot began to turn east onto Jennings Road, directly into the path of the motorcyclist, and they crashed. Then the Honda immediately fled the scene, police said.

The motorcyclist was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released his name because they are notifying family.

Fairfield Police found the vehicle believed to be involved parked at a home in Fairfield.

They identified a suspect and arrested him as he was leaving his Bridgeport home at 9:20 p.m., police said.

Jairo Guadalupe Lopez-Bonilla, 39, of Bridgeport, was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility, causing death. He was held on a $250,000 bond.