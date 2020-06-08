new haven

29-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed in New Haven: PD

Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in New Haven on Sunday night.

Police and firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Quinnipiac Avenue around 10:10 p.m. after getting a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they said they found a large gathering of people in a parking lot and a gunshot victim was found in a vehicle.

The gunshot victim, identified by police as a 29-year-old New Haven man, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

