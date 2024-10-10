2nd STREET second-hand clothing shop to open in New Haven

2nd STREET, a second-hand clothing shop, is opening at The Shops at Yale in New Haven.

The company was founded in Japan in 1996 and the first U.S. store opened in Los Angeles in 2018.

This will be the resale fashion shop’s first Connecticut location. The two-floor store will be located at 272 Elm St.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Saturday at 9:45 a.m.

2nd STREET calls itself a company that finds one-of-a-kind pieces in premium second-hand condition.

A news release from Yale Public Affairs says people can bring their “gently used fashion items” to be evaluated for resale during a special grand opening buying event at 2nd STREET’s New Haven location from Saturday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 20 and sellers will receive an additional 20% in cash above the amount they would normally receive for the duration of the event.

The Shops at Yale is a mix of shops and restaurants and also includes Southful Threads, a vintage clothing store specializing in fashion from the 1990s and 2000s.

“We are fortunate 2nd STREET chose New Haven and The Shops at Yale for its first location in Connecticut. 2nd STREET’s value and eco-conscious options will appeal to a broad demographic, including New Haven residents, the student population and customers living outside of New Haven. I’m thrilled with this major new addition to the New Haven retail landscape,” Alexandra Daum, associate vice president for New Haven affairs and University Properties, said in a statement.

“We feel fortunate to have found a retail space among such great brands including lululemon, Apple, and Warby Parker, in a diverse and welcoming city on the move,” Wakasa Mizuno, 2nd STREET’s marketing officer, said in a news release. “New Haven offers the ideal combination of a dynamic retail environment and a rich cultural scene that aligns with our brand's values. The city's thriving, fashion-forward population makes it the perfect backdrop for 2nd STREET’s first step into the Connecticut market. We look forward to being a part of this community and contributing to its continued growth and excitement.”