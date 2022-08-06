3 Arrested in Connection to Threatening Incident in North Stonington, Police Pursuit in Preston: CSP

Connecticut State Police have arrested three people in connection to a threatening incident that happened in North Stonington and later led to a police pursuit in Preston early Saturday morning.

Troopers were called to the Bellissimo Grande Hotel in North Stonington around 2:30 a.m. after getting a report of a larceny and threatening incident involving a gun. State police said the hotel's night watchman saw three men entering vehicles including the one he owns. When the watchman approached, authorities said one of the men pointed a gun at him and then the three men left in a white Jeep Wrangler.

A responding trooper later saw the vehicle on Norwich-Westerly Road and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then engaged state police in a pursuit, authorities said.

The pursuit was broadcast to area police departments and police from Montville and Ledyard came to assist.

One of the Montville officers deployed stop sticks in the area of Route 2 and Route 2A in Preston while police were still pursuing the vehicle, according to state police. The vehicle then continued a short distance before stopping near Norwich State Hospital due to damage.

Two of the men inside of the vehicle fled on foot, but were quickly apprehended by troopers and Montville police. Authorities said all three men were placed into custody and a gun with an obliterated serial number was found.

A 22-year-old Manchester man is facing charges including robbery, threatening, interfering with an officer, breach of peace, larceny, alteration of a firearm identification, carrying a pistol without a permit and criminal trespass. His bail is set at $250,000.

According to state police, a 19-year-old Norwich man is facing charges including interfering with an officer, larceny, criminal trespass, engaging police in pursuit, evading responsibility, penalty for illegal possession. Bail has been set at $25,000.

A 22-year-old Norwich man is facing charges including larceny and criminal trespass. His bail was set at $10,000.

All three men will be in New London Superior Court on Monday.