3 Injured After Tree Falls on Vehicle in College Square in Storrs

Three people are injured after a tree fell on an occupied vehicle at a plaza in Storrs on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the College Square shortly after 11 p.m. after getting a report of a tree that had fallen and struck a vehicle.

The driver and passengers were able to exit the vehicle before emergency crews arrived.

According to school officials, three people were transported to Windham Hospital for treatment. One was later transferred to Hartford Hospital for additional care. Two other people on scene declined medical care.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

School officials said four of the five people involved in the incident are UConn students.

The incident remains under investigation. It's unclear how many of the five people involved were inside of the vehicle.

Investigators are working to determine if Friday evening's stormy weather was a factor in the tree coming down and if the tree fell from university property.