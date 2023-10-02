granby

3 injured in crash involving multiple motorcycles, minivan in Granby

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple motorcycles and a minivan in Granby on Sunday.

Officers received a report about a crash involving three motorcycles and a minivan on West Granby Road around 2:45 p.m.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found one motorcycle and the minivan had caught on fire. Two other motorcycles that were behind the initial accident also collided.

Firefighters were called and extinguished the fire.

According to police, three people were transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The area was closed for a brief time while the accident was being investigated. It has since reopened.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Abalan at (860) 844-5335.

