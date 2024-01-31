Manchester

Multiple suspects sought in connection to attempted ATM theft at Manchester gas station

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for multiple suspects in connection to an attempted ATM theft at a gas station in Manchester overnight.

Gas station owner Prasad Madanti got a call from his security company around 1:30 a.m. while the business was closed.

When Madanti arrived to the gas station on West Middle Turnpike, he found multiple windows smashed and some damage inside the store.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Officers said a blue SUV with three suspects inside smashed a window, tied up the ATM and tried driving away with it.

Mandati said his security video appeared to show four suspects involved in the incident.

NBC Connecticut

The ATM was bolted to the ground and was not taken. After about three to four minutes, Madanti said the suspects left.

Local

Michelle Troconis 6 mins ago

Michelle Troconis trial to resume for day 14

vernon 2 hours ago

Attempted ATM theft being investigated at Vernon gas station

Madanti does not believe anything from the store was actually taken.

The store is expected to be open for business as usual on Wednesday.

This attempted ATM theft is similar to ones in other Connecticut towns including one in Vernon overnight. It's unclear if they are related.

This article tagged under:

Manchester
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us