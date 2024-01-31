Multiple suspects sought in connection to attempted ATM theft at Manchester gas station

Police are searching for multiple suspects in connection to an attempted ATM theft at a gas station in Manchester overnight.

Gas station owner Prasad Madanti got a call from his security company around 1:30 a.m. while the business was closed.

When Madanti arrived to the gas station on West Middle Turnpike, he found multiple windows smashed and some damage inside the store.

Officers said a blue SUV with three suspects inside smashed a window, tied up the ATM and tried driving away with it.

Mandati said his security video appeared to show four suspects involved in the incident.

The ATM was bolted to the ground and was not taken. After about three to four minutes, Madanti said the suspects left.

Madanti does not believe anything from the store was actually taken.

The store is expected to be open for business as usual on Wednesday.

This attempted ATM theft is similar to ones in other Connecticut towns including one in Vernon overnight. It's unclear if they are related.