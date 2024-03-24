3 taken to hospital after house fire in New Fairfield

Three people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in New Fairfield on Saturday night.

Dispatchers received several calls about a house fire on Possum Drive around 8 p.m. It was initially reported that people might be trapped.

Fire crews arrived within two minutes and found a two-story home on fire. Officials said three people were inside.

All three people were taken to Danbury Hospital in stable condition.

The fire was brought under control in about 90 minutes. The high winds caused difficulties for firefighters.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.