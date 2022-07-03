3 Teens Arrested After Argument, Shots Fired Incident and Crash in Waterbury: PD

Three teenagers have been arrested after an argument led to a shots fired incident and ended with a crash in Waterbury on Saturday night, according to police.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired on Alma Street around 5:30 p.m. Investigators said they learned a physical fight had happened outside of the home involving several minors who lived at the home and three other teens who fled the area in a stolen vehicle.

Authorities said it was reported that the 15-year-old male displayed a gun during the earlier fight and shortly after, a single gunshot struck the home. Then the stolen vehicle with the teens from the earlier argument were seen driving away, they added. Officers found evidence of shots fired inside of the home. No injuries were reported.

About an hour later, officers in the Waterbury Police Department Crime Prevention Unit saw the stolen vehicle and suspects driving on Colonial Avenue. Police tried to stop the vehicle as it continued driving around various areas in the west end of the city before the driver lost control on Robbins Street.

When the driver lost control, authorities said he hit a telephone pole and then an unoccupied parked vehicle, which caused the vehicle to become disabled. A 15-year-old male, a 17-year-old female and a 13-year-old female, all of Waterbury, were taken into custody by police, authorities said. Each teenager was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained during the crash.

Police said the 15-year-old male was found to be in possession of 3.2 grams of crack cocaine, a key fob to a stolen vehicle, $41, and a loaded polymer 9mm handgun with an additional six rounds of ammunition in the magazine.

He is facing charges including larceny, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, criminal trover, weapons in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, interfering with an officer, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, illegal transfer of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, risk of injury to a minor, assault, threatening, breach of peace and various motor vehicle-related charges.

According to authorities, the 15-year-old male is known to the Waterbury Police Department due to a recent arrest involving weapons and violent criminal activity.

The two female teenagers are facing charges including interfering with police, assault and breach of peace.