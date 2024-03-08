Police look for 3-year-old girl missing out of Norwalk

State police are looking for a child who has been missing out of Norwalk for several days.

A 3-year-old girl, Avyanna Frank, was last seen on March 3 and is believed to be a passenger in a black 2022 Hyundai Sante Fe with license plate SIFU.

Frank has black hair and brown eyes. She is 3-feet-tall and weighs about 40 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Norwalk police at 203-854-3000.