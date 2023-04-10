Bridgeport

30 People Displaced After Fire Spreads to 2 Homes in Bridgeport

Thirty people are currently displaced after a fire in Bridgeport spread to two homes over the weekend.

Dispatchers received 911 calls around 4:15 p.m. about a structure fire on Wheeler Avenue.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they found a working fire in the home.

The fire also spread to another building that was next door, according to fire officials.

One person was transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Authorities said approximately 30 people are displaced from the fire. The American Red Cross is providing assistance.

The fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
