$30,000 Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Connecticut as Jackpot Grows Over $1 Billion

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to a massive $1.02 billion for the drawing Friday night since no one won the jackpot Tuesday night. In Connecticut, there were several winners, including one $30,000 winner and one $10,000 winner.

The winning numbers Tuesday night were 7-29-60-63-66 and the Mega Ball was 15.

The $30,000 Connecticut winner matched four numbers and the Mega Ball and had Megaplier. The $10,000 winner also matched four numbers and the Mega Ball and did not have Megaplier.

There were also some $1,500 winners in Connecticut. See the payouts here.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since April 19 and Friday night’s drawing will be the 30th in this jackpot run, according to Mega Millions.

They said there was unprecedented traffic after last night’s drawing and the Mega Millions website was down for more than two hours.

This is the third time in Mega Millions’ 20-year history the jackpot is over $1 billion. The cash value of the $1.02 billion jackpot is $602.5 million.

When Is the Next Mega Millions Drawing?

The Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. Wagering closes at 10:45 p.m.

Mega Millions Payouts

Annuity option: The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Mega Millions says each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one.

Cash option: A one-time, lump-sum payment.

Mega Millions Scam

While lottery fever is growing, the Connecticut Lottery Corporation is warning of a recent scam that involves someone posing as a Mega Millions representative calling Connecticut residents, saying they won a prize and asking for the resident’s social security number.

Unless you specifically entered a CT Lottery 2nd Chance drawing, promotion, or giveaway, the CT Lottery said, it will never contact you by phone to tell you that you have won a prize.

They urge anyone who receives this call to hang up if you suspect a scam, and never give out your social security number. You can also report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

What to Know About Taxes

Federal taxes will reduce that cash prize by 37%.

Then, there are state taxes.

The CT Lottery said it is required by law to withhold Connecticut state income tax, which is currently 6.99%, on all gambling winnings that are either subject to federal withholding tax -- proceeds more than $5,000 -- or reportable for federal tax purposes -- $600 or more and at least 300 times the amount of the wager.

Connecticut state income tax is required on all CT Lottery winnings regardless of state residency.

Odds of Winning Mega Millions

Eventually, someone needs to win, but here’s a look at the odds.

Jackpot: 1 in 302,575,350

$1 million (5 balls): 1 in 12,607,306

$10,000 (4 balls and the Mega Ball): 1 in 931,001

$500 (4 balls): 1 in 38,792

$200 (3 balls and the Mega Ball): 1 in 14,547

$10 (3 balls): 1 in 606

$10 (2 balls and the Mega Ball): 1 in 693

$4 (1 ball and the Mega Ball): 1 in 89

$2 (Mega Ball): 1 in 37

Overall chances of winning any prize: 1 in 24