31-Year-Old Found Shot in New Haven: Police

By Caroline LeCour

NBC Connecticut

New Haven Police are investigating after a man was shot on Sunday.

Around 8:47 p.m., police responded to a 911 call at the intersection of Chatham Street and Pose Street.

According to police, the responding officers found a 31-year old New Haven man who had been shot.

The man was then transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with further information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Anonymous tips can also be left at at 1-866-888-TIPS(8477).

This is an ongoing investigation.

