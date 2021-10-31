350 Units of Bella Vista in New Haven Without Power

Three hundred and fifty units of Bella Vista in New Haven are without power after an underground electrical cable issue. This comes two weeks after another power outage displaced over 100 residents for multiple days there.

City officials said the power failure started on Saturday and is ongoing on Sunday. Power is expected to be fixed around noon.

According to officials, an underground electrical cable issue caused the outage. No evacuations have been needed.

This power outage is unrelated to the power outage two weeks ago, city officials said.

Nearly 200 residents at the Bella Vista apartments in New Haven have been out of their homes since Friday due to a power outage.

Earlier this month, over 100 residents of Bella Vista were displaced for multiple days after a faulty electrical circuit caused a loss of electricity. That outage impacted 171 households, authorities previously said.