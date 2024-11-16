Hartford

38 people temporarily displaced after apartment fire in Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Nearly two dozen families are temporarily displaced after a fire tore through an apartment building in Hartford Friday afternoon.

The fire department said a structure fire was reported at a 24-unit complex on Buckingham Street in the city's South Green neighborhood around 2 p.m.

Firefighters found fire coming from the third floor hallway, which extended into the ceiling, according to crews.

Authorities said the blaze was quickly knocked down and placed under control, and no injuries were reported.

The fire department's Special Services Unit is working with the Red Cross to help 38 residents, including 33 adults and five children.

Repairs need to be made before residents can be let back into their apartments, according to fire officials.

The fire marshal's office is conducting an investigation.

