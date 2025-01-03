Rhode Island

4 bodies found with gunshot wounds in RI home

Police in West Greenwich, Rhode Island, are investigating the deaths of four people in a home on Cheyenne Trail, WJAR reported

WJAR

Four people were found dead in a Rhode Island home Friday, authorities said, noting all had suffered from gunshot wounds.

NBC affiliate WJAR reported that the bodies were discovered in a house on Cheyenne Trail in West Greenwich.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Chief Richard Ramsay of the Greenwich Police Department said authorities were waiting for information from the medical examiner's office, according to WJAR.

The station said police were called to a welfare check at the home when a resident did not show up to work.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us