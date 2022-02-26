4 Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on I-84 in Hartford

Four people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 84 in Hartford early Saturday morning.

A car was traveling in the wrong direction on I-84 East in the tunnel by Exit 51 in downtown Hartford around 2:45 a.m., according to state police.

It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if everyone who died was in the same vehicle.

The highway remained shut down more than four hours after the crash.

It was the second fatal wrong-way crash on Connecticut highways early Saturday morning.

