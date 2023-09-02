4 injured in rollover crash on Route 44 in Coventry

Four people are injured, including one critically, after a rollover crash in Coventry on Friday night.

Officers were called to Route 44 around 8:30 p.m. after getting a report of a single-car crash.

Investigators said a vehicle was traveling eastbound when it left the road and rolled over.

The four people in the car were injured and the severity of their injuries varied.

All four people were transported to Hartford Hospital. One person is currently listed in critical condition.

The Metro Traffic Services Accident Reconstruction Team is investigationg the crash.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Coventry Police Department at (860) 742-7331.