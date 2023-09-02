Coventry

4 injured in rollover crash on Route 44 in Coventry

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

Four people are injured, including one critically, after a rollover crash in Coventry on Friday night.

Officers were called to Route 44 around 8:30 p.m. after getting a report of a single-car crash.

Investigators said a vehicle was traveling eastbound when it left the road and rolled over.

The four people in the car were injured and the severity of their injuries varied.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

All four people were transported to Hartford Hospital. One person is currently listed in critical condition.

The Metro Traffic Services Accident Reconstruction Team is investigationg the crash.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Coventry Police Department at (860) 742-7331.

Local

Bridgeport 2 hours ago

Police investigate shooting and stabbing believed to be connected in Bridgeport

Bridgeport 2 hours ago

Woman struck by vehicle in Bridgeport

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Coventry
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us