4 people hospitalized after car rollover in Plainfield

Four people were taken to the hospital after a car rollover crash in Plainfield Thursday evening.
Connecticut State Police said they were called to Interstate 395 North for a reported accident in the area of exit 32.
Troopers said four people were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The scene has since cleared. No additional information was immediately available.
