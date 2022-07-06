4 Taken to Hospital After 4th of July Crash in Bloomfield

Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a motor vehicle crash in Bloomfield on Monday.

Officials said they responded to the area of Cottage Grove Road and Granby Street at about 1:30 p.m. Initial reports indicated that multiple people had severe injuries.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported four people to nearby hospitals, authorities said.

One person had a fractured arm and another had a fractured femur and possibly broken pelvis, according to officials.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's unknown how these people are doing at this time.