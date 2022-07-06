Bloomfield

4 Taken to Hospital After 4th of July Crash in Bloomfield

NBC Connecticut

Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a motor vehicle crash in Bloomfield on Monday.

Officials said they responded to the area of Cottage Grove Road and Granby Street at about 1:30 p.m. Initial reports indicated that multiple people had severe injuries.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported four people to nearby hospitals, authorities said.

One person had a fractured arm and another had a fractured femur and possibly broken pelvis, according to officials.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's unknown how these people are doing at this time.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Bloomfieldcar crash4th of Julyserious injuriesbloomfield volunteer ambulance
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us