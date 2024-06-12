Mega millions

$40,000 Mega Millions winner in Connecticut

There was a $40,000 Mega Millions winner in Connecticut on Tuesday night.

The winning numbers on Tuesday night were 1-5-7-22-24 and the Mega Ball was 8. The megaplier was X4.

The $40,000 winner matched four numbers and the Mega ball.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday. The estimated jackpot is $47 million. The cash option is $21.8 million.

