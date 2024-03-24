Rocky Hill

43 vehicles broken into at Rocky Hill apartment complex

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

Dozens of vehicles at an apartment complex in Rocky Hill were broken into early Sunday morning.

Dispatchers received a call around 6 a.m. from a resident of Stepney Place Apartments on the Silas Deane Highway reporting vehicle break-ins.

Once at the apartment complex, officers said they found a white sedan in the parking area and saw one of the occupants breaking the window of a different vehicle. When the suspect saw the police, the suspect reportedly got back into their vehicle and left the parking area recklessly.

The suspect vehicle is believed to have then sped through a grassy area towards Marshall Road. Police did not pursue the vehicle.

According to investigators, a total of 43 vehicles were found to have been burglarized. Police determined a majority of those vehicles were locked and the suspects mostly entered the vehicles by breaking windows.

Police are working to identify the suspects involved the incident.

Anyone who may have hard their car broken into is asked to contact Officer Nathan Thomas at Rocky Hill Police Department at (860) 258-2057 or by email at nthomas@rockyhillct.gov.

