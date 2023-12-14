$5 million fund aims to provide security boost for CT houses of worship

Addressing security concerns at houses of worship in Connecticut. State leaders announced a fund providing security grants, and this comes as religious leaders are asking for help.

As the Israel-Hamas War continues, fears over antisemitism and Islamophobia are increasing.

“If you see what's happening with the anti-religious bigotry for the Jewish community, for the Muslim community and some other communities has been on the rise,” Sen. Saud Anwar, (D)-South Windsor, said.

In an effort to address those concerns, state leaders announced a $5 million fund providing grants to houses of worship to beef up security.

“We're grateful for our state government, doing all they can to make our houses of worship safe and protected,” Rabbi Michael Pincus of Congregation Beth Israel said.

Each grant would be $50,000. The money would be used for things like cameras or access control systems.

David Waren, president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford, said anti-religious bigotry has targeted many faiths.

“In recent months, antisemitic incidents up, according to the ADL, 400%. We know that there have been vicious anti-Muslim incidents in the last several months, we've seen over the last number of years targeting of black churches, of Sikh temples,” he said.

Rabbi Pincus said the grants provide peace of mind.

“I pray that these funds will make everyone feel safe coming to the houses of worship. And I pray that these funds won't be necessary for much longer,” he said.

Last year, 100 houses of worship in Connecticut were given security grants from a previous $5 million fund. State lawmakers say there could be more funding if there’s a need.