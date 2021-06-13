5 Taken Into Custody After Stealing Cars, Foot Chase in Glastonbury: Police

Five people were taken into custody after allegedly crashing stolen cars and leading officers on a foot chase in Glastonbury on Sunday, according to police.

Officials said two evading car crashes on Main Street and Route 17 occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The car that was stolen became disabled in the second crash, according to police. The individuals then fled the scene on foot and called for a ride share car.

They are accused of then stealing the ride share driver's car and crashing it as well before leading police on a foot chase, according to officials.

Officials said two of the individuals are minors and three are young adults.

Police said they are investigating whether or not the individuals taken into custody were also involved in multiple reports of attempted car and garage burglaries also reported Sunday afternoon in South Glastonbury.

Police said they are actively investigating the incident.