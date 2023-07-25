5 taken to hospital, 22 others treated following chemical spill at Berlin company

Five people were taken to the hospital and nearly two dozen others were treated after a chemical spill at a company in Berlin on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Tig Hitco on Old Brickyard Lane shortly before 9:15 a.m. after getting a report about a chemical spill.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they found the building had already been evacuated and some employees were complaining of minor effects related to the spill.

In total, police said EMS transported five people to the hospital as a precaution and 22 employees were treated at the scene, but did not require other medical care.

According to investigators, a machine malfunctioned and caused a minor chemical spill. The fire marshal and state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection were also on scene evaluating the situation.

A company has been called in to clean up the spill. It appears the spill was contained within the building in the area of the machine.

A total of about 150 employees were working at the time of the spill and have since been sent home for the rest of the day as crews work to clean the spill.

There is no danger to the public.