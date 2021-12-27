5 Teens Arrested After Fight at Westfield Trumbull Mall

Several teens were arrested after a fight outside of the Westfield Trumbull Mall the day after Christmas, police said.

The incident happened on Dec. 26 and prompted a significant police response.

Officials said that a group of about 20 to 30 teens was running outside of the mall and two teenage girls were seen fighting.

When officers tried to break up the fight, other teens jumped in and continued to cause a scene, authorities said. One of the teenage boys in the group allegedly swung at an officer, but missed.

Once the fight was broken up, a total of five teens were arrested. They were all between the ages of 11 and 15, according to officials.

Mutual aid was requested because of the large crowd and violence among the group of teens.

The mall had just closed before the altercation occurred. No injuries were reported, officials said.

Of the five teens arrested, three were girls and two were boys. They all face charges including breach of peace and interfering with police. One of the boys was wearing a monitoring ankle bracelet for being on probation for a previous armed robbery, authorities said.

All of the teens were released to their guardians on a promise to appear in juvenile court.