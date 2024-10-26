Haddam

5-year-old child in critical condition after being pulled from Connecticut River

Ambulance written on the side of one.
NBC Connecticut

A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from the Connecticut River in Haddam Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the report of an accident involving a kayak on the river around 3:15 p.m. near Depot Hill Road, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The 5-year-old and a man ended up in the water, DEEP said.

The child was first taken to Middlesex Hospital before being transferred to Connecticut Children's in Hartford in critical condition.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The man refused medical attention.

There were no other details immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Haddam
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us