$50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut as jackpot hits $975 million

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

The Powerball jackpot is up to $975 million for the drawing on Monday night and one ticket sold in Connecticut for the drawing on Saturday night won $50,000.

The winning numbers for the Saturday drawing were 12-13-33-50-52 and the Powerball was 23.

Powerplay was X3.

The $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball. It did not have the Powerplay.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

The $975 million jackpot would be the fifth-highest in Powerball jackpot history and the biggest jackpot this year.

“This is no April Fools’ Day joke, we have an advertised Powerball jackpot that’s closing in on $1 billion to kick off the month of April,” Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director, said in a statement. 

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on Jan. 1. The ticket was sold in Michigan and won $842.4 million.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  1. $2.040 billion - Nov. 7, 2022 - California
  2. $1.765 billion - Oct. 11, 2023 - California
  3. $1.586 billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - California, Florida, Tennessee
  4. $1.080 billion - July 19, 2023 - California
  5. $842.4 million - Jan. 1, 2024 - Michigan
  6. $768.4 million - Mar. 27, 2019 - Wisconsin
  7. $758.7 million - Aug. 23, 2017 - Massachusetts
  8. $754.6 million - Feb. 6, 2023 - Washington
  9. $731.1 million - Jan. 20, 2021 - Maryland
  10. $699.8 million - Oct. 4, 2021 - California

