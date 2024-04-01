$50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut as jackpot hits $975 million

The Powerball jackpot is up to $975 million for the drawing on Monday night and one ticket sold in Connecticut for the drawing on Saturday night won $50,000.

The winning numbers for the Saturday drawing were 12-13-33-50-52 and the Powerball was 23.

Powerplay was X3.

The $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball. It did not have the Powerplay.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

The $975 million jackpot would be the fifth-highest in Powerball jackpot history and the biggest jackpot this year.

“This is no April Fools’ Day joke, we have an advertised Powerball jackpot that’s closing in on $1 billion to kick off the month of April,” Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director, said in a statement.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on Jan. 1. The ticket was sold in Michigan and won $842.4 million.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots