SCSU

‘High School Musical' star Corbin Bleu to speak at SCSU graduation

Corbin Bleu was Chad Danforth in “High School Musical.”

Disney+ "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 3 Premiere - Arrivals

‘High School Musical’ star Corbin Bleu is going to be speaking during Southern Connecticut State University’s graduation ceremony.

Bleu, who played Chad Danforth in “High School Musical,” – 1, 2 and 3 -- as well as the TV series, will deliver the university’s undergraduate commencement address.

Bleu has spent some time in Connecticut. He was in the musical “Summer Stock” for its world premiere at the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam.

The SCSU commencement ceremony is at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, May 17, at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Learn more about it at www.SouthernCT.edu/commencement.

This article tagged under:

SCSU
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us