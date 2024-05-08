‘High School Musical' star Corbin Bleu to speak at SCSU graduation

‘High School Musical’ star Corbin Bleu is going to be speaking during Southern Connecticut State University’s graduation ceremony.

Bleu, who played Chad Danforth in “High School Musical,” – 1, 2 and 3 -- as well as the TV series, will deliver the university’s undergraduate commencement address.

Bleu has spent some time in Connecticut. He was in the musical “Summer Stock” for its world premiere at the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam.

The SCSU commencement ceremony is at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, May 17, at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport.

Learn more about it at www.SouthernCT.edu/commencement.