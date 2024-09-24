$50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut

Someone who played Powerball in Connecticut on Monday night has won $50,000.

The winning numbers on Monday night were 15-21-25-37-45 and the Powerball was 19. Powerplay was X3.

The $50,000-winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball.

No one won the jackpot and it is up to an estimated $223 million for the drawing on Wednesday night.

The cash value is $112.2 million.