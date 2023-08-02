Norwich

6 people injured after multi-car crash on I-395 ramp in Norwich

By Angela Fortuna

Occum Fire Department

Six people were injured after a multi-car accident on the Interstate 395 off ramp in Norwich Wednesday evening.

The Occum Fire Department said they responded to I-395 North at about 4:30 p.m. Responding crews said six people were evaluated at the scene for injuries.

The off ramp was shut down until the scene was secured and leaking fluids stopped spreading. No one was taken to the hospital.

The ramp remained closed until the scene was cleared about an hour later. The crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
