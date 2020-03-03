7 Children Injured in School Bus Accident in East Haven

Several children are injured after a school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in East Haven on Tuesday morning.

East Haven police said the crash involves a school bus, a tractor-trailer and a car and happened on Hemingway Avenue around 7:40 a.m.

Seven middle school-aged children are going to the hospital to be treated for injuries, which police said are not life-threatening.

Investigators said they do not believe the drivers of the tractor-trailer or car are injured.

Another bus is at the scene transferring the rest of the students over so they can get to school, authorities added.

Hemingway Avenue remains closed between Edward Street and Tyler Street. There is no word on when the road will reopen.

The crash remains under investigation.