East Haven

7 Children Injured in School Bus Accident in East Haven

Ambulance-Connecticut-Generic
NBC Connecticut

Several children are injured after a school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in East Haven on Tuesday morning.

East Haven police said the crash involves a school bus, a tractor-trailer and a car and happened on Hemingway Avenue around 7:40 a.m.

Local

Manchester 8 mins ago

Driver Accused of Striking 2 Judicial Marshals in Manchester Found at Hotel in Mass.

South Windsor 39 mins ago

Man Accused of Defrauding Ticket Network in South Windsor of Approx. $70,000

Seven middle school-aged children are going to the hospital to be treated for injuries, which police said are not life-threatening.

Investigators said they do not believe the drivers of the tractor-trailer or car are injured.

Another bus is at the scene transferring the rest of the students over so they can get to school, authorities added.

Hemingway Avenue remains closed between Edward Street and Tyler Street. There is no word on when the road will reopen.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

East Havenschool bus crash
Local U.S. & World Coronavirus Outbreak Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us