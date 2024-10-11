Norwalk

72-year-old man from Norwalk has been missing for a month

A 72-year-old Norwalk man has been missing for a month and police continue to search for him.

Earl Sebastian left his Norwalk home on Sept. 10.

He was seen at Veterans Park at 9:27 a.m. and then at the South Norwalk train station around 8:30 p.m., police said. He has not been seen since.

Norwalk police said he typically travels by bus and doesn't have any credit cards or a cell phone.

Authorities said Sebastian has no known medical problems and he's not a danger to himself or others.

He is 6-foot-1, around 180 pounds and he has a beard.

Sebastian was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue pants, black shoes and a brown leather bracelet.

Police ask anyone who has information about the case to contact Detective Taylor or Sergeant Lee Young.

Sergeant Young can be reached at lyoung@norwalkct.gov or 203-854-3024.

Detective Taylor can be reached at Ltaylor@norwalkct.gov or 203-854-3183.

