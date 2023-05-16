84-Year-Old Woman Robbed in North Haven Store Parking Lot

An 84-year-old woman was the victim of a purse snatching in North Haven Monday and the incident was captured on video.

It happened at the BJ's on Universal Drive, according to police.

North Haven police posted the video on their Facebook page.

The video shows the woman loading items from a cart into the back of her SUV.

A second SUV pulls up behind her as a person hangs out the window and grabs her purse from the cart before the SUV speeds away.

The suspects target women shopping alone and the elderly, according to police.

The vehicle involved was stolen and has been involved in several similar crimes in neighboring towns, police said.

Hamden police are stepping up patrols in the area of the Hamden Plaza after a number of recent purse snatchings. It's not clear if any of them are related to the North Haven incident.

North Haven police offered tips to help avoid falling victim to this type of crime. They suggest not carrying a purse if possible, or to carry it under a coat or in a way to make it less accessible. If shopping, carry the purse in your shopping bag, police say.

Lastly, police say never leave your purse on a store counter or in a shopping cart.