Hamden Police Warn Residents to be Cautious Amid Uptick in Purse Thefts

Hamden Police are warning residents to be on high alert amid a recent increase in purse thefts along Dixwell Avenue.

The police department said they were notified of two attempted purse snatchings last week.

On May 9, officers were called to Kohl's for an attempted purse theft of an 81-year-old woman. She told police that a person came up from behind her and tried to grab her purse off her shoulder.

The woman then fell to the ground and was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Police said the thief was driving a stolen car out of West Haven.

Another theft happened at Aldi Supermarket Friday evening. Officers were told a 60-year-old woman was the victim of a strong-arm purse snatching.

The woman told authorities that a person got into her car as she was placing her purse in the front seat and grabbed it from her. The thief then fled in a dark sedan, according to police.

As a result of these attempted thefts, the police department will be increasing their presence at shopping centers across town. The town's crime deterrent unit will also be assisting.

Police said these kinds of theft typically involve young people in stolen cars. They're working to "identify and apprehend those responsible for these crimes."

The police department recommends the following to avoid these types of crimes:

Park in well-lit areas.

Avoid driving or shopping alone whenever possible.

Don’t leave your purse unattended in a shopping cart.

If possible, leave your purse at home. Carry only essentials, such as money, credit cards and identification in your pockets. Avoid carrying a large amount of money.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park. Do not leave any valuables inside your vehicle.

If you sense trouble, get away as soon as possible.

Walk with your head up and eyes alert.

When returning to your vehicle, have your keys accessible. You want to unlock the door to your vehicle as quickly as possible. Lock your vehicle upon re-entering it.

Anyone who is the victim of a theft is advised to contact police by dialing 911 or 203-230-4000.