Norwich police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing and home invasion that occurred Saturday and warn that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said 25-year-old Brandon Uzialko entered a home on Quarto Road Saturday and stabbed a man inside multiple times. Uzialko was armed with knives and possibly a handgun.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in intensive care.

Police have an arrest warrant for Uzialko charging him with criminal attempted murder, home invasion, first-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor. He is described as 5-foot-10 with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen with a beard, wearing a light-colored sweatshirt with long sleeves and dark pants.

Anyone who sees Uzialko or has information on his whereabouts should contact the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561.