I-95 North Closed in Old Lyme Through Rush Hour

Interstate 95 North in Old Lyme will be closed through rush hour after a car and truck with trailer towing an excavator collided around 2 p.m. Wednesday. State police said there are life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The highway is closed between exits 70 and 71 and state police are diverting traffic off the highway at exit 70. They are also trying to help vehicles that are stuck in traffic turn around and get off the highway.

No additional information is available. Check back for updates.











