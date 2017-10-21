Multiple people were injured in an explosion at the SPring Hill Inn in Mansfield Saturday.

Several people were hurt after an explosion at the Spring Hill Inn in Mansfield Saturday, according to Connecticut State Police.

The Spring Hill Inn is located 957 Storrs Road (Route 195), the site of the former Altnaveigh Inn. Officials said at least six people were hurt in the explosion, which happened around 5:10 p.m. Multiple ambulances and LifeStar were requested to the scene, and at least one person was airlifted to Hartford Hospital.

State police said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening but did not immediately provide more details.

The road is shut down between Route 275 and Spring Hill Road.

The Connecticut State Police explosion unit has been called in, as well as other local departments.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.