JDRF Walk Raises Funds for Type 1 Diabetes Research

Thousands of people are tying up their walking shoes this morning to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Walkers in Connecticut will join close to a million people across the country raising money and awareness to find a cure this year.
JDRF has one goal - to create a world without type one diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is an unpreventable autoimmune disease that attacks children and adults unexpectedly. The JDRF annual walk brings together people from all over the country to change the future of type 1 diabetes.
Thousands of walkers registered for the event at Rentschler Field Sunday. The goal is to raise $382,000. Registration opened at 8:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m.
There will be another fundraising walk at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk on Oct. 29.
