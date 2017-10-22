JDRF Walk Raises Funds for Type 1 Diabetes Research

Thousands of people will put on their walking shoes this morning to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. (Published 34 minutes ago)

Thousands of people are tying up their walking shoes this morning to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Walkers in Connecticut will join close to a million people across the country raising money and awareness to find a cure this year.

JDRF has one goal - to create a world without type one diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is an unpreventable autoimmune disease that attacks children and adults unexpectedly. The JDRF annual walk brings together people from all over the country to change the future of type 1 diabetes.

Thousands of walkers registered for the event at Rentschler Field Sunday. The goal is to raise $382,000. Registration opened at 8:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m.

There will be another fundraising walk at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk on Oct. 29.

