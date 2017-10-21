Over 400,000 Dishwashers Recalled Over Fire Hazard

Over 400,000 BSH Home Appliances dishwashers are being recalled after reports of power cords overheating and causing fires.

Over 400,000 BSH Home Appliances dishwashers are being recalled after reports of power cords overheating and causing fires, according to a recall notice posted to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall includes 408,000 Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air and Thermador dishwashers sold nationwide between January 2013 through May 2015. Units could cost anywhere between $850 to $2,600.

BSH Home Appliances has received five reports of the power cord overheating. No injuries have been reported.

An additional 149,000 units were previously recalled in October 2015. The full list of serial numbers is available below.

