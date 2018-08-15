More than three dozen people overdosed on and around the New Haven Green on Wednesday.

As Many as 46 Overdoses Reported in New Haven in 24 Hours

What to Know New Haven first responders have been called to at least 60 overdoses on what’s suspected to be a bad batch of K2 in 24 hours.

Some victims were in life-threatening condition, but there have been no reported fatalities.

A person of interest is in police custody.

Close to 60 overdoses on what’s suspected to be a batch of K2 have been reported in New Haven in a 24-hour period and a person of interest has been arrested in connection with the case.

Emergency crews responded to the New Haven Green, a park near Yale University, Tuesday night for three suspected ODs.

More cases came to light Wednesday morning when around 18 people collapsed on the New Haven Green in a span of three-and-a-half hours, authorities said. Officials said as of 8:30 p.m. first responders had been called to close to 60 suspected overdoses, the majority of which occurred on the Green.

Fire officials said the first calls began coming in around 7:30 a.m. and at 9:30 a.m. the situation began escalating.

They found people of a variety of ages suffering from overdose symptoms. Some were unconscious while others were vomiting, nauseated or lethargic.

Naloxone was administered at the scene but it was not effective.

Yale-New Haven Hospital said it has received multiple patients.

Higher doses of naloxone given at the hospital have been helping, officials said during a news conference Wednesday morning.

The DEA has been notified.

Some of the patients were in life-threatening condition, but officials said there have been no fatalities.

City officials said initial test results from the DEA found the substance to be pure K2, a synthetic drug promoted as similar to marijuana, but there are still more samples to be tested. There were no additives in the first tested samples, city officials said.

Local officials had suspected the K2 might have been laced with an opiate or fentanyl.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse warns it is potentially much more powerful and dangerous, and can even be life-threatening.

Some of the people on the Green told emergency crews that the drug could have been laced with PCP.

Police said they have arrested a local man on a violation of probation warrant who is believed connected to at least some of the overdoses. The investigation is ongoing and the man, who had drugs on him at the time of his arrest, has yet to be charged in any of the overdose cases.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston Jr. said during a news conference that the opiate problem extends far beyond New Haven.

"People are self-medicating for several different reasons and every agency — police, fire, medical, hospitals — all are strained at this time. This is a problem that's not going away," Alston said.

Mayor Toni Harp released a statement praising first responders for their work as the investigation continues.

“I’m extremely grateful for the timely and effective work of first responders who helped revive, transport, and save these victims," the statement read.



Hamden has issued a public health advisory because of the overdoses in New Haven County, and the mayor’s office is warning that using any street drugs can and might result in death or serious medical complications.

The city also shared signs of an overdose, citing the Quinnipiack Valley Health District, for the information.

