Connecticut State Police will be present at Mansfield Middle School Monday morning after officials learned of a threatening social media post.

According to a message from Mansfield Public Schools, officials learned of the posting Sunday. The message was posted by a student and contained threatening language against the school. State police responded to the school and determined that there are no safety concerns. The school will open as usual Monday morning, but police will be on hand as a precaution.

The communication from the school did not specify what the post said. School officials encourage parents to monitor social media use.

The investigation is ongoing.