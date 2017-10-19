Racially Charged Fliers Found in Bristol

White nationalist fliers were posted in Southington over the weekend and police are investigating.

The day after racially charged fliers were found in Southington, similar fliers were found in Bristol and police are investigating.



A resident contacted police Sunday after finding fliers with racial overtones on a light post in the Lantern Hill Road neighborhood, police said.

One flier had the image of Abraham Lincoln with the title “We founded this nation” and another said “Take your country back,” police said.

Bristol police said they are aware of the incident in Southington and have been in touch with that police department.

Anyone with information about who is posting the fliers should call Bristol police at 860-584-3000.



