Cities and towns are struggling to keep up with the magnitude of the opioid addiction problem.

President Donald Trump gave a boost to the fight Thursday by declaring the opioid crisis a national public health emergency.

"Families, communities and citizens across our country are currently dealing with the worst drug crisis in American history," Trump said.

More federal help will be coming to cities, like New London, that see the face of the crisis every day. But no new federal dollars will be allocated to combat the opioid epidemic, which has some people in Connecticut are saying the declaration falls a bit short.

"We need more money. We’re doing the best we can," said Jeanne Milstein, human services director for the city of New London.

New London firefighters responded to 120 overdoses in the last 18 months, according to Milstein. The city only has a population of about 27,000.

New London has an Opioid Action Team that looks at treatment, naloxone accessibility, education and diversion programs in the courts. Every player works together. But money is needed to make it all happen, according to Milstein.

"We are desperate. We are absolutely desperate in New London. We are the number one distressed municipality in the state," Milstein said.

"Often times you need family with money or really good insurance to get the help that you need," said Rep. Joe de la Cruz, (D- Groton, New London).

Federal money is needed quickly, according to de la Cruz. He helped found Community Speaks Out, that helps families get the help and support they need regarding addiction.

His son Joey Gingerella battled with addiction and helped break the stigma locally. Breaking the stigma nationally a good first step, de la Cruz said.

"Once Joey went and spoke, people started calling us and asking us 'What did you do? How did you get your son help?' People that we knew. People who were not willing to speak out before," de la Cruz said.

National Drug Take Back is Saturday. To see where you can drop off unwanted medication in your area, click here.