Moped driver has serious injuries after collision with car in Middletown

A moped driver is seriously hurt after crashing with the rear of car around 11:25 a.m. in Middletown.

According to officials, the driver had severe head and facial injuries and was quickly taken to the hospital, where they remain stable but in serious conditions.

Both vehicles were traveling north on West Street, and police said the driver of the vehicle was slowing down for speed bumps, but the moped driver failed to do so, causing the rear collision.

The identity of the drivers has not been revealed and the accident continues under investigation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police ask that anyone with information to contact Official E. Sanford at 860-638-4063.