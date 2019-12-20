A Party and a Present: 96.5TIC.FM Needs Toys for Kids in Hartford

An annual Christmas party for needy children in Hartford has hit a snag.

The invitations have been sent, the decorations have been made, but, there’s one major thing missing this year - the toys. And time is running out.

For 34 years, 96.5TIC.FM has been collecting toys for the “We are the Children” Christmas Day party. It’s known as the largest party in America on Christmas Day.

“This party is amazing, I’m going to tear up talking about it,” said Christine Lee of the Christine & Salt Morning Show on 96.5TIC FM.

It’s a chance for children who come from difficult circumstances to enjoy Christmas just like any other child.

“Abused, abandoned children in the Hartford area,” Lee explained of some of the children that come to the party.

Their goal is to collect 5,000 toys for girls and boys. But this year, they’re 1,300 short. They’re in desperate need of toys for 10- to 12-year-olds.

“Sporting equipment, basketballs, footballs, arts and craft supplies, the fun makeup kits, headphones, electronics,” Lee suggested.

If the radio station doesn’t collect enough toys they’ll have to dip into the money set aside to throw the party, to make sure the teens and tweens they’ve invited don’t go home empty-handed. Instead, they’re hoping more people get into the giving spirit.

“There’s no greater gift than to be able to tell someone and show someone that they matter,” Lee said. “And so by giving this gift you’re telling someone that they matter and that’s something that continues on from one generation to the next.”

One final toy drive will be held Saturday at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester.

You can also make a monetary donation by clicking here.