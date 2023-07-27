Abate Apizza to open new location in North Haven

After its iconic New Haven location was damaged in a fire earlier this summer, Abate Apizza and Seafood Restaurant is opening a second location in North Haven.

The North Haven chain will be located at 61 State Street and is set to open in September.

The Wooster Street, New Haven, location is currently undergoing renovations due to the May fire.

Owners said the North Haven location will allow them to get back to serving customers before remodeling finishes on the New Haven restaurant. Meanwhile, they are accepting donations towards the fire recovery on GoFundMe.