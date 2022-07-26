About 200 Animals Found in Winsted Hoarding Situation Have Been Rescued

In late June, town officials investigated a complaint about several stray cats at a home on Moore Avenue in Winsted. The home has since been condemned.

Inside, they found two dogs, a ferret and 189 cats. As of July 25, all of the animals have been relocated to shelters and rescues, according to Town Manager Josh Kelly.

The animals were moved to Batcheller School temporarily. The community donated their time, cat food and monetary donations.

"It took staff, volunteers, our veterinary partners and mutual aid just over a month to respond to the situation and get the animals the help that they needed, and they needed so much," Kelly said.

If you're looking to help, the best thing you can do is adopt from one of the rescues that has taken one or more of these animals in, according to Kelly.

Below is a list of animal rescues with cats up for adoption:

"The town is still collecting bills that it needs to pay in relation to this emergency event, but once we have accounted for all of our costs, most remaining donated funds will be proportionally passed along to the rescue and shelters in accordance with the number of animals they were able to assist," Kelly said.