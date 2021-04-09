Anika Noni Rose

Actress Anika Noni Rose Pleads For Help Finding Missing Aunt From Connecticut

Anika Rose

Anika Noni Rose's aunt, Diane, has been reported missing out of New Haven.

Police issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Diane Rose on Friday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

She has been missing for approximately 24 hours, Rose said in a tweet.

In the tweet, the actress from Bloomfield described her aunt as a "mother of one son who she loves dearly."

"She's the aunt who took me on adventures just the two of us. She is deeply loved," Rose said in the tweet.

Local

car thefts 31 mins ago

Connecticut Lawmakers Tackle Increase In Youth Car Thefts

Hiking 1 hour ago

The ‘Sky's the Limit' When It Comes to Exploring State Parks

Police said Diane has gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot and weighs 100 pounds. Officials are unsure of what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Diane's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 203-946-6316.

Rose is best known for voicing Disney princess Tiana in "The Princess and the Frog."

This article tagged under:

Anika Noni Rosenew havensilver alertNew Haven Police Department
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us